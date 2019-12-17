Global  

Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed.

Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the incident at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai.

A search for the last person yet to be recovered would resume in the morning depending on weather.
