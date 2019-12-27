Global  

Alec Baldwin's Slander Charges Dismissed

A judge dismissed a slander charge against Alec Baldwin in a civil suit.

Court documents indicate the civil suit was initiated over a 2018 parking spot dispute.

According to CNN, the man alleges Baldwin verbally and physically assaulting over a parking spot.

He then claimed the actor went on TV, talked about the issue and slandered him while doing so.The judge said Baldwin words were “of frustration with someone’s driving” and didn’t warrant slander.
