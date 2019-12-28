Chris Williamson: Tom Watson sabotaged Labour and is to blame for its defeat 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 06:04s - Published . 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Chris Williamson: Tom Watson sabotaged Labour and is to blame for its defeat .





You Might Like

Tweets about this Hold the UK media to account. RT @LBC: Chris Williamson accused Tom Watson of being the "chief architect of the sabotage" of the Labour Party that led to its defeat in t… 3 minutes ago LBC Chris Williamson accused Tom Watson of being the "chief architect of the sabotage" of the Labour Party that led to… https://t.co/76t0ZhNmay 41 minutes ago