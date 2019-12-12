Global  

Makeup artists creates cool "Baby Yoda" bodypaint illusion

Serbian make-up artist Mirjana Kika Milosevic creates a cool "Baby Yoda" bodypaint illusion with the help of a friend.

Milosevic filmed the footage on December 25th.
The Child, colloquially referred to as "Baby Yoda" by fans, is a fictional character from the Star Wars Disney+ original television series The Mandalorian.

He is of the same alien species as Jedi Master Yoda,




