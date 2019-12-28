Global  

Salman Khan: Akki's film should do better than that of mine

Salman Khan: Akki's film should do better than that of mine

Salman Khan: Akki's film should do better than that of mine

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan who turned 54 on Friday takes out time and thank his fans and while comparing his film 'Dabaang 3' with Akshay Kumar's latest 'Good Newwz', the actor says that everyone's film should earn a lot of money as that is beneficial for the film industry.
