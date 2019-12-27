Global  

Jeffrey Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell under FBI investigation

Jeffrey Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell under FBI investigationJeffrey Epstein&apos;s madam Ghislaine Maxwell under FBI investigation
Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell under FBI investigation

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime friend and alleged enabler of disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by Mediaite, Reuters, SBS


FBI investigating British socialite and others who 'facilitated’ Epstein: sources

The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to US...
The Age - Published Also reported by Sydney Morning Herald, Reuters, Reuters India



FBI investigates Briton, others for Epstein links - sources [Video]FBI investigates Briton, others for Epstein links - sources

The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges,..

Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:34

