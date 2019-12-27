Jeffrey Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell under FBI investigation

The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to US...



Recent related videos from verified sources FBI investigates Briton, others for Epstein links - sources The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:34Published 22 hours ago