Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rahul Gandhi calls CAA notebandi no 2 says will be double the shock of demonetisation

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Rahul Gandhi calls CAA notebandi no 2 says will be double the shock of demonetisation

Rahul Gandhi calls CAA notebandi no 2 says will be double the shock of demonetisation

Rahul Gandhi calls CAA notebandi no 2 says will be double the shock of demonetisation
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pratidintime

Pratidin Time NATIONAL | Rahul Gandhi calls CAA 'notebandi no 2' #Indianews #RahulGandhi #CAA #CAAprotests #notebandino2… https://t.co/r3Z9U70G9B 2 hours ago

indiacom

India.com "This sham (Citizenship Amended Act and NRC) is notebandi (noteban) number 2", said @RahulGandhi https://t.co/GSGHecQT2p 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sonia Gandhi hoists tricolour, kick-starts Cong's foundation day celebrations [Video]Sonia Gandhi hoists tricolour, kick-starts Cong's foundation day celebrations

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi kick-started party's 134th foundation day celebrations. She hoisted the tricolour at party headquarters. Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh were also present at the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:06Published

Rahul Gandhi: NPR, NRC will be more disastrous than demonetisation and more news | OneIndia News [Video]Rahul Gandhi: NPR, NRC will be more disastrous than demonetisation and more news | OneIndia News

Meerut SP tells anti-CAA law protesters to go to Pakistan, Cop says protesters raised pro-Pakistan slogans, UP clerics give Rs 6 lakh compensation for damages cuased after Friday prayers, Delhi police..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.