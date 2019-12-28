Rahul Gandhi calls CAA notebandi no 2 says will be double the shock of demonetisation now < > Embed Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published Rahul Gandhi calls CAA notebandi no 2 says will be double the shock of demonetisation Rahul Gandhi calls CAA notebandi no 2 says will be double the shock of demonetisation

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Pratidin Time NATIONAL | Rahul Gandhi calls CAA 'notebandi no 2' #Indianews #RahulGandhi #CAA #CAAprotests #notebandino2… https://t.co/r3Z9U70G9B 2 hours ago India.com "This sham (Citizenship Amended Act and NRC) is notebandi (noteban) number 2", said @RahulGandhi https://t.co/GSGHecQT2p 5 hours ago