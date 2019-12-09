|
Over 230,000 people flee Idlib during Russian-backed offensive - UN
The United Nations said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in rebel-held northwestern Syria during a Russian-backed campaign of air strikes and shelling this month.
Yahaira Jacquez reports.
