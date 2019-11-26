Global  

Tesla set for first delivery of China-made cars

Tesla set for first delivery of China-made cars

Tesla set for first delivery of China-made cars

Less than a year after construction started, Tesla&apos;s first Chinese factory is about to start delivering cars.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Tesla To Start Delivering China-built Model 3 Cars

Tesla will begin delivery of its first China-built Model 3 cars on Monday, according to reports...
