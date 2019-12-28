Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dell Duet & Ori Concept Computers

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:18s - Published < > Embed
Dell Duet & Ori Concept ComputersDell Duet & Ori Concept Computers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dell’s Concept Ori and Concept Duet laptops imagine a foldable and dual-screen future

Dell’s Concept Ori and Concept Duet laptops imagine a foldable and dual-screen futureDell may have already announced its big laptop news with the upgraded XPS 13 last week, but the...
The Verge - Published

Dell Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori are intriguing peeks at future PCs

Dell’s Concept UFO, Concept Duet, and Concept Ori offer a rare peek at future products from the...
PC World - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.