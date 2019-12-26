Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Delhi records its lowest temperature of season at 1.7 degrees

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Delhi records its lowest temperature of season at 1.7 degreesDelhi records its lowest temperature of season at 1.7 degrees
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

msaravindan

Aravindan M S RT @scroll_in: At 2.4 degrees Celsius, #Delhi records season’s lowest temperature https://t.co/ebpEPhuX8S 1 hour ago

scroll_in

scroll.in At 2.4 degrees Celsius, #Delhi records season’s lowest temperature https://t.co/ebpEPhuX8S 2 hours ago

_i_M_sAtYa_

Satyam Sah 🇮🇳 Delhi records seasons lowest temperature 2.4°C today It could rise after 29 December #WeatherUpdate #DelhiWinters… https://t.co/mx9g8zVv3o 3 hours ago

KMariyanka

Krishna B Mariyanka Delhi records coldest day of season at 2.4 deg C, fog hits visibility https://t.co/k1OXGXzmpP 4 hours ago

AliMujeeb7

Ali Mujeeb Delhi records season's lowest temperature #DelhikiSardi https://t.co/s9jyCzHY7o 4 hours ago

nono08_gogoi

Biswajit Gogoi (নন) RT @htTweets: Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season today at 2.4 degrees Celsius. #DelhiWinters Read full story https://t.co/3… 6 hours ago

Msharig

Sharick RT @htTweets: #DelhiWinters | Delhi recorded season's coldest morning today at 2.4 degrees Celsius. As the temperature dipped, a thick blan… 6 hours ago

vaibhavjain_ca

CA Vaibhav Jain @IndiGo6E Winter in Delhi records the lowest temperature of 2.4°C and looks like Indigo Airlines decided to hit th… https://t.co/ICZR1s2zoA 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi battles severe cold, records coldest morning of 2019 [Video]Delhi battles severe cold, records coldest morning of 2019

Temperature in Delhi dropped to less than 3 degrees on Saturday. Homeless took refuge in night shelters in harsh weather. According to IMD, temperature of 2.4°C recorded in Delhi at 6:10 am. Delhiites..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:16Published

NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News [Video]NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News

WEST BENGAL CM ADDRESSES PROTEST RALLY AGAINST CAA, PROBE AGENCY RAIDS ASSAM ACTIVIST AKHIL GOGOI'S GUWAHATI HOME, JAMIA UNIVERSITY SLAMS DELHI POLICE OVER DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE, MOHAN BHAGWAT: SANGH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.