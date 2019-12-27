Global  

Deadpool 3 is in the works

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that 'Deadpool 3' is already in development.
'Deadpool 3' is in the works, says Ryan Reynolds

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Ryan Reynolds says "Deadpool 3" will now be in production at Marvel...
Sify - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicIndian ExpressJust Jared


Ryan Reynolds confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ in the works at Marvel Studios: ‘It’s kind of crazy’

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that a new “Deadpool” flick is in the works at its new home, Marvel...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressJust Jared



