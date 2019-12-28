Jesse Watters slams ex-Bush lawyer for attack on McConnell 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:42s - Published Jesse Watters slams ex-Bush lawyer for attack on McConnell Fox News' Jesse Watters reacts to Ricj=hard Painter attack on Sen. Mitch McConnell 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this