Security cam captures moment thieves clean out mobile phone store

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A security camera in northern India has captured the moment a group of thieves cleaned out a mobile phone store and took off with around 20,000 US dollars of handsets and other merchandise.
A security camera in northern India has captured the moment a group of thieves cleaned out a mobile phone store and took off with around 20,000 US dollars of handsets and other merchandise.

The incident took place on December 25th in the town of Lapur in Uttarakhand state.

According to local reports, the thieves entered the showroom by breaking the locks.

They have not been caught by police.




