Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Mind your business’, says Chidambaram to Army Chief over CAA protests remark

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
‘Mind your business’, says Chidambaram to Army Chief over CAA protests remark

‘Mind your business’, says Chidambaram to Army Chief over CAA protests remark

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday asked Army Chief Bipin Rawat to limit himself to his job after the latter questioned the leadership behind the anti-citizenship act protests
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Angimac12

Angi McRobbie LMT Hey Karen... why do you care? Does anyone tell you how to gift your family, friends, co-workers? I am sure he gives… https://t.co/u3vpX1TX2T 9 minutes ago

llaarmzzz

taf kinda irks me how some says people who watch or like anime are weirdos like,, mind your own business??? people can… https://t.co/bXXLBDbWYb 1 hour ago

newsbelly2

Rohit RT @livemint: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on 26 Dec said that leaders are not those who spearhead people in 'inappropriate directions' h… 2 hours ago

ArvuReBantra

Arvu The Red Nosed Lynx @WashYourArse @hmmngbrdbndt @PaperFolderMan @hotcistakes "mind your business" says the guy that literally couldn't… https://t.co/xvVCD3Mimo 2 hours ago

livemint

Livemint Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on 26 Dec said that leaders are not those who spearhead people in 'inappropriate dir… https://t.co/P6EAGMkfiZ 2 hours ago

szegedi_lilla

LILLA IS GONNA SEE 5SOS AND HARRY♥️ I hate when my best friends and my family says that one direction and 5sos "just a band" "They are not good at all"… https://t.co/KEZb4y6zqW 4 hours ago

RubaSyed

ruba syed People are so insensitive, I mean just think for a moment if someone says the same thing to you on your big day, wi… https://t.co/E5qogIq1dF 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chidambaram to Army chief: Don't tell politicans how to do their job | OneIndia News [Video]Chidambaram to Army chief: Don't tell politicans how to do their job | OneIndia News

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at the Army chief General Bipin Rawat saying that the latter should 'mind his business' after the General had said that leaders hosuld not lead students..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:56Published

P Chidambaram asks Army chief Bipin Rawat to 'mind his own business' and more news | OneIndia News [Video]P Chidambaram asks Army chief Bipin Rawat to 'mind his own business' and more news | OneIndia News

Rahul Gandhi says Assam will not be run by RSS, Man breaches Priyanka Gandhi's security cordon, Chidambaram tells Army chief Bipin Rawat to mind his job, Meerut SP tells anti-CAA law protesters to go..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.