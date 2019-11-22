Global  

Sanjay Leela Bhansali commences shooting of Alia-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali commences shooting of Alia-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali commences shooting of Alia-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has started shooting for his next film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" on Friday.

Bhansali production house shared the news on social media.
