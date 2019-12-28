Global  

P Chidambaram asks Army chief Bipin Rawat to 'mind his own business' and more news | OneIndia News

P Chidambaram asks Army chief Bipin Rawat to 'mind his own business' and more news | OneIndia News

P Chidambaram asks Army chief Bipin Rawat to 'mind his own business' and more news | OneIndia News

Rahul Gandhi says Assam will not be run by RSS, Man breaches Priyanka Gandhi's security cordon, Chidambaram tells Army chief Bipin Rawat to mind his job, Meerut SP tells anti-CAA law protesters to go to Pakistan, Mary Kom has spat with opponent Nikhat Zareen, Delhi shivers at 2.4 degree celsius and more news
'Mind your business', says Chidambaram to Army Chief over CAA protests remark

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday asked Army Chief Bipin Rawat to limit himself to his job after the latter questioned the leadership behind the anti-citizenship act protests

