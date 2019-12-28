Global  

At least 90 killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast

An explosion at a bustling checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday (December 28) killed at least 61 people and wounded dozens, an ambulance service official said, the latest in a string of deadly attacks.

Scores of people were killed and dozens more wounded in a huge bomb blast at a busy checkpoint in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Babies and children were among the injured -- this school van was caught up in the carnage.

It's the latest in a string of deadly attacks in the Somali capital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

But the Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab Islamist group often carries out such attacks to try to undermine the government, which is backed by the UN and the African Union.

Somalia, in the Horn of Africa, has been torn by conflict since 1991, when warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre then turned on each other.



