Officials Issue Warning About Credit Card Readers At Gas Stations Pumps

Many pumps at gas stations still use the magnetic stripe to process credit cards rather than the encrypted chip option.

Shelley Rivlin @just_security If a plot against U.S. interests was in fact imminent, as Pompeo & other senior officials have insis… https://t.co/kJ4HX8a9dO 5 days ago

Ann Markström Ⓟ RT @NGOmonitor : #BREAKING : #Israel 's security forces have released the names of a recently arrested #terror cell. *At least 5 of the indi… 4 days ago

CTV News Northern Ontario READ: Public health officials in Sudbury Health issue warning about counterfeit pills. @CTVrwyman reports. #news … https://t.co/i87jlN85an 3 days ago

Pure Country 91.7 RT @CTVNewsNorthern : READ: Public health officials in Sudbury Health issue warning about counterfeit pills. @CTVrwyman reports. #news #sud … 3 days ago