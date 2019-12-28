Global  

Chidambaram to Army chief: Don't tell politicans how to do their job | OneIndia News

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at the Army chief General Bipin Rawat saying that the latter should 'mind his business' after the General had said that leaders hosuld not lead students astray over the Citizenship Act.

Chidambaram claimed that the DGP and Army Chief were being asked to back the government and it is shameful.

Listen in.
