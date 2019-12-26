Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Number Of Anti-Semitic Attacks Reported In NYC This Week Grows To 9

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Number Of Anti-Semitic Attacks Reported In NYC This Week Grows To 9

Number Of Anti-Semitic Attacks Reported In NYC This Week Grows To 9

New information was released Saturday morning about another anti-Semitic incident in Brooklyn; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Anti-Semitic hate crimes up 50% in New York

In New York City, more than half a dozen anti-Semitic attacks have been reported in the last week....
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TylaShorr

Tyla Shorr Trump's America: RECORD HIGH MASS KILLINGS IN 2019. Wealth Of World’s 500 Richest People Grew 25% Record number… https://t.co/uahgF5lTY4 2 hours ago

JulE4422

Julie RT @MarcLiverman: ANOTHER ANTI-SEMITIC ATTACK: New information was released Saturday morning about another anti-Semitic incident in #Brookl… 3 hours ago

Sweetpea593

Sweetpea RT @DanKrauthABC7: A total of SEVEN anti-Semitic attacks in NYC reported this week. The number keeps rising @ABC7NY 3 hours ago

nean

neanderthal yabuki Number Of Anti-Semitic Attacks Reported In NYC This Week Grows To 9 - YouTube https://t.co/2fUXb1UtrK 5 hours ago

itamargalit

Itamar Margalit | אִיתָמָר מַרְגָּלִית RT @CBSNewYork: ANOTHER ANTI-SEMITIC ATTACK: New information was released Saturday morning about another anti-Semitic incident in Brooklyn,… 5 hours ago

MarcLiverman

Marc Liverman ANOTHER ANTI-SEMITIC ATTACK: New information was released Saturday morning about another anti-Semitic incident in… https://t.co/ed2pj8qz4o 9 hours ago

DisChimera

Jean | ᴛʀᴜsᴛ, ʙᴜᴛ ᴠᴇʀɪғʏ. @thespybrief For that particular attack, yes. But, w/o looking up numbers & depending only on my Swiss cheese brain… https://t.co/dSmRPQoDhG 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYPD Reports At Least 5 Anti-Semitic Attacks This Week [Video]NYPD Reports At Least 5 Anti-Semitic Attacks This Week

The NYPD is investigating at least five hate crime attacks against Jewish people in less than 72 hours across the city; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published

NYPD Investigating 4 Alleged Anti-Semitic Attacks In 3 Days [Video]NYPD Investigating 4 Alleged Anti-Semitic Attacks In 3 Days

The number of hate crimes against the Jewish community in New York City continues to increase with at least four attacks in less than 72 hours; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.