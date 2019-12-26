Number Of Anti-Semitic Attacks Reported In NYC This Week Grows To 9 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:40s - Published Number Of Anti-Semitic Attacks Reported In NYC This Week Grows To 9 New information was released Saturday morning about another anti-Semitic incident in Brooklyn; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

