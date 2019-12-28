Global  

Emma Watson compares Taylor Swift to Little Women's Jo March

Emma Watson has compared 'Little Women's Jo March to Taylor Swift, citing the pivotal moment of Jo asking for the copyright to her debut novel in the film as similar to Taylor's fight for her music rights.
