Moose Makes Way for Dog Sled Team

Occurred on December 1, 2019 / Cantwell, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "Iditarod Sled Dog Race Champion training my dog team, on the unmaintained Denali Highway.

A bull moose didn't want to leave the trail until the dogs barked at him.

Not unusual to encounter moose, but the guy was big.

There are lots of moose in the areas where we train so we have to be able to deal with them.

Dogs are mostly impatient to go and didn't want to tangle with the moose.

Moose want no quarrel either but the snow is deep and hard to walk in so he was reluctant to go off the trail but eventually he did.

He stood a few feet off the tail as we ran by with the team."