Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Moose Makes Way for Dog Sled Team

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Moose Makes Way for Dog Sled Team

Moose Makes Way for Dog Sled Team

Occurred on December 1, 2019 / Cantwell, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "Iditarod Sled Dog Race Champion training my dog team, on the unmaintained Denali Highway.

A bull moose didn't want to leave the trail until the dogs barked at him.

Not unusual to encounter moose, but the guy was big.

There are lots of moose in the areas where we train so we have to be able to deal with them.

Dogs are mostly impatient to go and didn't want to tangle with the moose.

Moose want no quarrel either but the snow is deep and hard to walk in so he was reluctant to go off the trail but eventually he did.

He stood a few feet off the tail as we ran by with the team."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.