Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Duchess of Cambridge pens touching tribute to midwives

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Duchess of Cambridge pens touching tribute to midwives

Duchess of Cambridge pens touching tribute to midwives

The Duchess of Cambridge has written a touching tribute to midwives across the UK, praising their "amazing work".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Duchess of Cambridge praises UK midwives' 'amazing work'

"You are there for women at their most vulnerable," the Duchess of Cambridge says in an open letter...
BBC News - Published

Duchess of Cambridge praises the work of midwives

Photos of the Duchess of Cambridge's visit to a London maternity unit in November were released...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Duchess of Cambridge pens touching tribute to midwives #DuchessOfCambridge #DuchessCatherine https://t.co/wsDZbtzzW2 2 hours ago

ShemazingIE

SHEmazing Duchess of Cambridge pens touching open letter to midwives https://t.co/Sqg9JrL0xH https://t.co/oW9hMsvhSP 2 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Duchess of Cambridge pens touching tribute to midwives https://t.co/xJgCoAyYBy https://t.co/rFKYDpCah5 2 hours ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Duchess of Cambridge pens touching tribute to midwives https://t.co/UGdZIF0rqc 3 hours ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Kate Middleton Pens Touching Note to Midwives Following Secret Visit to London Maternity Ward: Kate Middleton is th… https://t.co/TblhIKWW78 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Normal Girl' Kate Middleton May Prefer Jeans And Boots [Video]'Normal Girl' Kate Middleton May Prefer Jeans And Boots

Leave the custom gowns and priceless tiaras behind. A royal biographer says Duchess Kate may prefer jeans like the rest of us!

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019 [Video]The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019

A review of how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent 2019, from royal tours and events to birthday celebrations and charity patronages.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.