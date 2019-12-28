Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Information Released In Death Of Special Forces Soldier In Afghanistan

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
New Information Released In Death Of Special Forces Soldier In Afghanistan

New Information Released In Death Of Special Forces Soldier In Afghanistan

The U.S. military is revealing new details on the death of a U.S. Special Forces soldier from New Jersey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hit-and-run crash survivor hopes to find man who saved her [Video]Hit-and-run crash survivor hopes to find man who saved her

Forty-year-old Tanya Cari Reed, of Shorewood, feels blessed this New Year. The singer-songwriter, special ed teacher is celebrating life after a close call with death. She was sitting at a red light..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:00Published

Feel More Confident in the New Year [Video]Feel More Confident in the New Year

If you're resolving to feel more confident in the New Year, we are sharing a simple way to achieve your goal! Lifestyle expert Tia Leslie is back to share how whiter teeth can boost your confidence and..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.