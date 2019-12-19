Salman thanks his fans for their love and wishes on social media 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:51s - Published Salman thanks his fans for their love and wishes on social media Superstar Salman Khan turned 54 on Friday and celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Like every year thousands of his fans gathered outside his house to wish the "Dabangg" star on his special day.

