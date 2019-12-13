Zachary Levi to star in Prisoner 760 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:49s - Published Zachary Levi to star in Prisoner 760 Zachary Levi is set to star in 'Prisoner 760' alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim.

Zachary Levi Joins the Cast of Upcoming Drama 'Prisoner 760' Zachary Levi is taking on a new role. The Shazam! star will join co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie...

