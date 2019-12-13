Global  

Zachary Levi to star in Prisoner 760

Zachary Levi to star in Prisoner 760

Zachary Levi to star in Prisoner 760

Zachary Levi is set to star in 'Prisoner 760' alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim.
