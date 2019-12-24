Global  

Man Charged With Murder Of Mother Of 2

Man Charged With Murder Of Mother Of 2

Man Charged With Murder Of Mother Of 2

Jeffery Finely-Scott was charged early Saturday with the murder of Juanita Hankins, who was found beaten to death on Christmas Day.

CBS 2's Cesar Rodriguez reports.
