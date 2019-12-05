Global  

Christmas Tree in Lithuania voted "Most Beautiful in Europe"

This Christmas tree in the Lithuanian capital has been voted Europe's most beautiful.

The 27-metre tall metal construction is made up of some 6,000 branches and over five kilometres of lighting.
The tree won the poll of 14000 travellers organised by a Brussels-based travel organization.




