Howe has 'no complaints' over defeat 3 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:42s - Published Howe has 'no complaints' over defeat Eddie Howe says he was frustrated with his sides performance as they hardly threatened Brighton during their 2-0 loss at the Amex stadium. 0

