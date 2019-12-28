Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Caught On Camera: Man Beaten, Robbed Of $1 On Christmas Eve

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:12s - Published < > Embed
Caught On Camera: Man Beaten, Robbed Of $1 On Christmas Eve

Caught On Camera: Man Beaten, Robbed Of $1 On Christmas Eve

A man was beaten by a group of muggers and robbed of just $1 in the Bronx on Christmas Eve.

He later died at the hospital.

(Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 A man was viciously beaten and robbed by a man and woman as he exited a vehicle in Brooklyn, police say. The attack… https://t.co/OLlsIa22X3 6 days ago

613wednesday

🎄🇺🇸 🐈Wednesday 🐈🇺🇸 🎄 RT @CBSNewYork: Caught On Camera: Police Search For Man And Woman Seen Sucker-Punching, Robbing Victim On Brooklyn Street https://t.co/Li0C… 6 days ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Caught On Camera: Police Search For Man And Woman Seen Sucker-Punching, Robbing Victim On Brooklyn Street https://t.co/Li0CRxPeui 1 week ago

BeyondTheBantr

BeyondTheBanter RT @Karrasamelia5: Brooklyn, Brooklyn | Caught On Camera: Man Beaten, Robbed In Brooklyn https://t.co/yk6sIk0zs5 1 week ago

Karrasamelia5

Karrasamelia Brooklyn, Brooklyn | Caught On Camera: Man Beaten, Robbed In Brooklyn https://t.co/yk6sIk0zs5 1 week ago

HaroldK32706617

Harold King Watch "Caught On Camera: Man Beaten, Robbed In Brooklyn" on YouTube https://t.co/GRkgMPHKkT 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Individuals Wanted For Questioning In Connection To Fatal Beating, Robbery In The Bronx [Video]Individuals Wanted For Questioning In Connection To Fatal Beating, Robbery In The Bronx

Several individuals are wanted for questioning in connection to a beating and robbery in the Bronx that left one man dead. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published

Madison man charged in sister's fatal Christmas Eve shooting [Video]Madison man charged in sister's fatal Christmas Eve shooting

A Madison man is accused of fatally shooting his sister at her home on Christmas Eve.

Credit: WISCPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.