Kourtney Kardashian invited ex Younes Bendjima to Xmas Eve party

Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly confirmed she's back with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima attended he attended her Christmas Eve party earlier this week.

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Younes Bendjima are reportedly on again! The 40-year-old reality star...

Kourtney Kardashian is ending 2019 with some love on the brain. Fans couldn't help but notice the...