Cold wave: Bone-chilling winters haunt North India, temperatures drop | Oneindia News

AS DELHI THIS MORNING RECORDED A MINIMUM TEMPERATURE OF 2.4 DEGREES, THE LOWEST FOR THE SEASON SO FAR.

THE BONE CHILLING COLD HAS FIRMLY GRIPPED THE NATIONAL CAPITAL, 5 DISTRICTS RECORDED SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES IN RAJASTHAN.

BUT WHAT REALLY GRABBED EYEBALLS WAS A PICTURE OF FROZEN TREES IN SIKAR, A MAJOR CHUNK OF THE DAL LAKE ALREADY FROZEN.

KASHMIR IS CURRENTLY UNDER THE GRIP OF THE “CHILLAI-KALAN”,THE 40-DAY HARSHEST WINTER PERIOD, KUFRI, MANALI, SOLAN, BHUNTAR, SUNDERNAGAR AND KALPA SHIVERED BELOW SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES WHILE KEYLONG RECORDED THE LOWEST TEMPERATURE IN THE STATE AT -15°C, .THE COLD IN HARIDWAR ON 26TH DECEMBER BROKE THE RECORD FOR THE LAST 40 YEARS.

AFTER 40 YEARS IN DECEMBER, THE MINIMUM TEMPERATURE WAS RECORDED AT 2 DEGREES CELSIUS