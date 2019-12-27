Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amy McGrath Files For Senate Run Against McConnell

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Amy McGrath Files For Senate Run Against McConnell

Amy McGrath Files For Senate Run Against McConnell

Amy McGrath, a Democrat, has officially entered the 2020 Kentucky Senate race, setting up a possible face-off with Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

McGrath files to challenge McConnell in Senate race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Calling her party’s victory in the Kentucky governor’s race a jolt of...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

smluker2

smluker RT @thehill: JUST IN: Democrat Amy McGrath — who nearly flipped a red seat blue last year — files for Kentucky Senate bid against McConnell… 34 seconds ago

jrbkjrbk

Roger K RT @thehill: Democrat Amy McGrath — who nearly flipped a red seat blue last year — files for Kentucky Senate bid against McConnell https://… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.