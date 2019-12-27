|
Amy McGrath Files For Senate Run Against McConnell
|
Amy McGrath Files For Senate Run Against McConnell
Amy McGrath, a Democrat, has officially entered the 2020 Kentucky Senate race, setting up a possible face-off with Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell.
|
|
|
|
