Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump Slams California And New York Over 'Tremendous Homeless Problems'

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Trump Slams California And New York Over 'Tremendous Homeless Problems'President Trump tweeted about homelessness.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says New York, California must ‘politely’ ask for help to tackle ‘tremendous’ homeless problem

President Trump on Saturday called on New York and California to tackle what he described as their...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ObamaNewClothes

de Beauvoir RT @EmilyRoseFinn: #NEW ON @OANN: President Trump slams New York City and California over 'tremendous' homeless crisis. https://t.co/2X8tu9… 11 minutes ago

Thecalifornias3

The California Sun Trump slams New York City, California over ‘tremendous’ homeless crisis https://t.co/ZXfIeS7Bsy https://t.co/qxjAlqk2Kp 38 minutes ago

IndependentEag3

Independent Eagle Trump slams New York City, California over ‘tremendous’ homeless crisis https://t.co/88GWPgzjuQ https://t.co/X9uEBTtVUX 49 minutes ago

raymond54mack

[email protected] RT @nypost: Trump slams New York City, California over 'tremendous' homeless crisis https://t.co/VVqDyHsNbE https://t.co/df1tCd2JpY 59 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Forgotten Families: No Discipline For City's Homeless Services Over Relocation Program Problems [Video]Forgotten Families: No Discipline For City's Homeless Services Over Relocation Program Problems

CBS2 has learned no one with the city's homeless services will be disciplined for placing homeless families in dilapidated homes in New Jersey; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published

Counsel for California Air Resources Board Chides Carmakers Siding With Trump [Video]Counsel for California Air Resources Board Chides Carmakers Siding With Trump

Craig Segall, assistant chief counsel for the Air Resources Board of California, admonished those automakers who have sided with the White House in rolling back the more stringent vehicle emissions..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.