UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist's house

UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist’s house

UP cops manhandled me: Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist's house

High drama broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allegedly stopped and roughed-up by the police while on her way to meet families of two activists arrested during anti-CAA protests.
IMChirag_

Chirag Patel 🇮🇳 RT @iAnkurSingh: Only people who were manhandled in this video are the female cops. Do note Priyanka Gandhi's advisor shouting "Live Karo,… 1 minute ago

HasanuddinAnsa2

Hasanuddin Ansari RT @IndiaToday: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks exclusively to India Today's @neelanshu512, says - U.P. cops manhandled me in Lucknow #ITVideo… 3 minutes ago

india194715aug

Raees Ahmed RT @scribe_prashant: Big breaking: Congress calls an urgent PC at 8 PM after general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said UP police cops ma… 4 minutes ago

