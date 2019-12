Neighbors confront tire slasher

TIRES IN A SUMMERLINNEIGHBORHOOD THIS WEEK...EVEN HITTING SEVERAL VEHICLESON CHRISTMAS DAY!BUT THIS GRINCH DIDN'T GET AWAYWITH SPOILING CHRISTMAS.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR CARLAWADE EXPLAINS HOW NEIGHBORSWORKED TOGETHER TO NAB ASUSPECT.SEVERAL PEOPLE IN THATNEIGHBORHOOD WERE HIT WITH ANUNEXPECTED HOLIDAYEXPENSE...BUYING NEW TIRESAFTER WAKING UP AND FINDINGTHEIRS HADBEEN SLASHED WITH KNIFE.BUT THEY MADE IT THEIR MISSIONTO FIND THE CULRPITTHIS IS THE MOMENT...CAUGHT ON CELL PHONE VIDEO...WHEN ONE MEMBER OF THEMONTERREY NEIGHBORHOOD INSUMMERLIN DECIDES TO PLAYDETECTIVE TAKE SOT FROMCONFRONTATION ":20:28 1ST MANSAYS: I THINK YOU'RE THE GUYTHAT SLASHED THESE TIRES AREYOU?

2ND MAN SAYS: WANNA KNOWWHERE I LIVE?

1ST MAN SAYS:YEAH.2ND MAN SAYS: FINE, COME ONI'LL SHOW YOU." THIS ROADSIDE RUN-IN TAKINGPLACE THE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS.BUT THE DAY BEFORE--- THEDRIVER YOU HEAR INTERROGATINGTHE MAN HE BELIEVES IS THEVANDAL WOKE UP AND FOUND THATTHE RIGHT REAR TIRES OF TWO OFHIS VEHICLES HAD BEEN SLASHED.HE...AND ANANANHER NEIGHBOR WESPOKE WITH...ASKED US TOCONCEAL THEIR IDENTITY BECAUSEOF FEARS OF RETALLITATION.TAKE SOT 16:30:31"AS WE DROVETHROUGH THE NEIGHBORHOOD WE SAWHOUSE , AFTER HOUSE, AFTERHOUSE THAT HAD AT LEAST ONETIRE FLAT IN THE DRIVEWAY ONCHRISTMAS MORNING." BUT ITTURNS OUT THE SERIES OFSLASHINGS STARTED EARLIER INTHE WEEK...ANOTHER NEIGHBORFINDING A FLAT TIRE ON HIS CARMONDAY.HE CHECKS HIS SECURITYCAMERA...AND SEES THIS...16:20:31 "SURPRISE WE SEE THISGUY ON VIDEO SLASHING MY FRONTRIGHT TIRE.IN A VERY ANGRY MANNER 20:44 HEREALLY WENT AT IT.THIS NEIGHBOR THINKS AT FIRSTHE'S THE ONLY TARGET...BUT THEN4 DAYS LATER..((BUTT BITES TOGETHER ANDCVOVERWITH VIDEO IF YOU CAN))16:21:15 I SAW HIM WALKINGTHROUGH THE WINDOW 16:21:29"BY THE TIME THAT I RUN OUT ISEE MY OTHER NEIGHBOR HASALREADY BLOCKED HIM WITH HISI MEAN OBVIOUSLY YOU WERENTGOING TO RUN ME OVER NOT UNLESSYOU WERE SCARED TO FIGHT ORWHATEVER." THE NEIGHBORS CALL9-1-1 AND POLICE SHOW UPMINUTES LATER ..TAKING THE MANINTO CUSTODY.POLICE SAY THE CASE IS STILLUNDER INVESTIGATION.CW, 13 ACTION NEWSTONIGHT WE ARE LEARNING MOREABOUT THE FOUR PEOPLE KILLED IN