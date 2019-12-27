Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs in sports, making 2019 a memorable year
Let's take a look at the iconic moments from the field of sports from 2019, From India winning their first-ever Test series in Australia to Mumbai Indians lifting their fourth IPL trophy to Eoin Morgan-led England cricket team winning their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup trophy, USA winning the FIFA Women's World Cup to Lionel Messi winning his sixth Ballon D'or trophy to Bianca Andreescu of Canada thumping Serena Williams in the US Open women's singles.