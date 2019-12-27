Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs in sports, making 2019 a memorable year

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 08:13s - Published < > Embed
Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs in sports, making 2019 a memorable year

Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs in sports, making 2019 a memorable year

Let's take a look at the iconic moments from the field of sports from 2019, From India winning their first-ever Test series in Australia to Mumbai Indians lifting their fourth IPL trophy to Eoin Morgan-led England cricket team winning their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup trophy, USA winning the FIFA Women's World Cup to Lionel Messi winning his sixth Ballon D'or trophy to Bianca Andreescu of Canada thumping Serena Williams in the US Open women's singles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs across the globe, making 2019 a memorable year |Oneindia News [Video]Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs across the globe, making 2019 a memorable year |Oneindia News

Let's take a look at all the world events that made headlines across the globe, From US President Donald Trump's impeachment to Greta Thunberg being named the Time Magazine's person of the year,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 06:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.