"He's so thirsty": koala given water in Adelaide as severe heatwave hits 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:31s - Published "He's so thirsty": koala given water in Adelaide as severe heatwave hits A cyclist stopped to give water to a koala in Adelaide in a viral video filmed on Friday (December 27) as a heatwave continued to grip South Australia.

