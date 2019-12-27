|
Cause of Kazakhstan plane crash investigated
|
Cause of Kazakhstan plane crash investigated
Technical failure, pilot error and weather conditions are being considered as possible causes of the plane crash in Kazakhstan which left 12 people dead and more than 50 injured.
The Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, crashed on Friday morning just minutes after take-off from the airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city and former capital.
