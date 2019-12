Top concerts on New Year's Eve 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published Here are some of the top concerts on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas. Here are some of the top concerts on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

Top concerts on New Year's Eve SIX SHOWS ON THE STRIP!LIZZO IS HEADLINING A SHOW ATTHE CHELSEA AT THE COSMO.LADY GAGA IS WRAPPING UP HERYEAR AT PARK MGM AND JOURNEYWILL HIT THE STAGE OF THECOLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE.CHRISTINA AGUILERA WILL END HERFIRST YEAR OF BEING A STRIPHEADLINER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD.MAROON FIVE WILL BE ATMANDALAY BAY.AND PAULA ABDUL WILL DANCE LIKETHERE'S NO TOMORROW AT THEFLAMINGO.AND YOU CAN RING IN THE NEWYEAR WITH US.13 ACTION NEWS WILL BE LIVEFROM THE LAS VEGAS STRIP ANDDOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS...TO CELEBRATE WITH THE BEST LIVEMUSIC AND FIREWORKS.WATCH "VEGAS 20-20" NEW YEAR'SEVE...OUR SPECIAL COVERAGE STARTS AT11 P-M!





