Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playofftlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

IN THE AIR TODAY AS THESOONERS PREPARE TO TAKE ONTHE L-S-U TIGERS IN THEPEACH BOWL!OUR 2 WORKS FOR YOU'S CAYDENMCFARLAND AND JACOB TOBEYARE IN ATLANTA RIGHT NOW..AHEAD OF TODAY'S GAME.CAYDEN..

JACOB... HOW'S ITGOING OUT THERE?WELL NOT EVERYONE'S AS LUCKYTO BE OUT THERE FOR THE



Recent related news from verified sources

Oklahoma definite outsider in this College Football Playoff

ATLANTA (AP) — No team in the College Football Playoff has claimed more national titles than...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Sooners count on experience, speed to handle LSU’s offense

ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray knows the Sooners’ defense is preparing for its...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU [Video]Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:38Published

Oklahoma vs LSU Will Be A Dog Fight [Video]Oklahoma vs LSU Will Be A Dog Fight

Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley and LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron talk about how their CFP matchup will be a dog fight.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.