Remains of six people on Hawaii tour helicopter found

Remains of six people on Hawaii tour helicopter found

Remains of six people on Hawaii tour helicopter found

The remains of six people have been found in the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in Kauai.
Remains of six people on Hawaii tour helicopter found

PEOPLE... WHO WERE ON BOARD TOURHELICOPTER THAT CRASHED INHAWAII.KAUAI'S FIRE DEPARTMENTBATTALION CHIEF SAYS IT APPEARSTHERE ARE NO SURVIVORS.THEY'RE STILL LOOKING FOR ASEVENTH PASSENGER... BUTHAVE TO WAIT UNTIL FOG CLEARSLATER TODAY TO RESUME LOOKING.AUTHORITIES SAY THE CRASHHAPPENED THURSDAY ALONGKAUAI'S NA-PALI COAST.COAST GUARD LAST SPOKE TO THEPILOT OF THE TOUR HELICOPTER,ABOUT 40-MINUTES BEFORE IT WASDUE BACK.THERE WE



Hawaii tour helicopter crash kills 6, leaves 1 missing

HONOLULU (AP) — The search for the final person missing after a Hawaii tour helicopter crash killed...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsThe AgeDeutsche WelleSify


Rescuers Find Remains of 6 Out of 7 People From Crashed Helicopter in Hawaii – ...

Rescuers Find Remains of 6 Out of 7 People From Crashed Helicopter in Hawaii – ...MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The remains of six out of seven people, who were on board a tour helicopter that...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSify



Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash [Video]Six bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed. Officials said there are no indications of survivors after the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii [Video]Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday evening. Roger Fortuna has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:36Published

