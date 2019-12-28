Minnesota Boychoir Decks The Halls With Holiday Songs 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:06s - Published Minnesota Boychoir Decks The Halls With Holiday Songs Artistic director Mark Johnson shares the story behind the choir (3:06). WCCO Saturday Morning - December 28, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this