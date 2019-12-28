Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pet of the Week: Dude

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Pet of the Week: Dude

Pet of the Week: Dude

Meet Dude, a 10-year-old maltese poodle mix, from the Humane Society of Tulsa.

He's our Pet of the Week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pet of the Week: Dude

CAMERON KIRK FROM THE HUMANESOCIETY OF TULSA JOINS USTHIS MORNING WITH...TO ADOPT AN ANIMAL FROM THEHUMANE SOCIETY OF TULSA..YOU CAN ALWAYSYOU CAN ALWAYS CALL918-495-DOGS OR LOG ON TOTULSA PETS DOT COM.ADLIBS WX TE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

97McFly

David Martin @MartinezNAdrian Dude last week leaving the WSU game this old fart behind me cut a different direction because “too… https://t.co/rV52dEBpDd 5 seconds ago

ReSSuM3

Mark @Zuckles I mean honestly, that sounds like some good motivation to me. 2 vids a week, split between game stuff and… https://t.co/cViGfXMeWi 20 seconds ago

Iagosenhorinho

Iago senhorinho @RLewisReports dude i was watching the stream like last week WTF hapened? 1 minute ago

bludlwt

pan boi @THEB4L4NC3 yeah I was w him when he showed me his d3ath note and said “I wrote your name in it last week” and I wa… https://t.co/QpbQbOb4Lt 1 minute ago

LilNoshie

𝕃𝕚𝕝 ℕ𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕖 @iamsolucid Dude am so sad I missed it i waited for it All wEek 2 minutes ago

djid4

ian - iD4 My long term goal for the next decade is to hopefully not look like the dude from Nacho Libre after a week of not s… https://t.co/UGKdL8HSbU 3 minutes ago

soopphhiia_

Sofizzle Dude my hour + commute to work was 25 min this week 😢 https://t.co/acysdOJQT9 5 minutes ago

DaBoiChris25

Canvas’s Bitch @AnnetteReid24 Dude one week 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Rock Steady! [Video]KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Rock Steady!

Hi, I'm Rock Steady! I am a red-eared slider. I need a big tank to stay in, or maybe a secured backyard pond. I can't wait to come home with you!

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:20Published

Best Pets of the Week - MOOSE ON THE LOOSE | The Pet Collective [Video]Best Pets of the Week - MOOSE ON THE LOOSE | The Pet Collective

From an adorable cat cafe to a wookie reunion...enjoy the Best Pets of the week Part I

Credit: The Pet Collective     Duration: 06:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.