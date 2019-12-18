3-year-old in Amber Alert found safe 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:19s - Published Amber Alert canceled after mother and daughter found in San Bernardino. Amber Alert canceled after mother and daughter found in San Bernardino.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Samuel Boss Sabb IT TAKES SECONDS TO SHARE: Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl https://t.co/BPw6byIwKq 1 minute ago Terry Saunders IT TAKES SECONDS TO SHARE: Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl https://t.co/WoUNREaubC 21 minutes ago Allen Fistell IT TAKES SECONDS TO SHARE: Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl https://t.co/SLr0tY0OQy 1 hour ago Melinda B.Tench IT TAKES SECONDS TO SHARE: Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl https://t.co/wawg3P4bFJ 1 hour ago Dr. Angie McCartney IT TAKES SECONDS TO SHARE: Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl https://t.co/srk1INv9ku 2 hours ago Shiree McCarver MEADVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a statewide Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl from Crawford County h… https://t.co/vuAyYcZhG3 3 hours ago Vanessa White IT TAKES SECONDS TO SHARE: Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl https://t.co/1cD0zcu6L3 3 hours ago Moonshadow Broussard IT TAKES SECONDS TO SHARE: Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl https://t.co/QP5SAFrjfa 3 hours ago