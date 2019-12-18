Global  

3-year-old in Amber Alert found safe

3-year-old in Amber Alert found safeAmber Alert canceled after mother and daughter found in San Bernardino.
Child found safe after Amber Alert issued in Cleveland [Video]Child found safe after Amber Alert issued in Cleveland

Police found a crashed vehicle matching description given in the Amber Alert.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Missing Jacksonville children found safe following AMBER Alert, FDLE says [Video]Missing Jacksonville children found safe following AMBER Alert, FDLE says

A pair of missing Jacksonville children who were at the center of an AMBER Alert have reportedly been found safe. Multiple media outlets are reporting that 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:19Published

