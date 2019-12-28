Global  

Smith questions use of VAR

Dean Smith questions how VAR is being used in the Premier League following decisions going against Villa in their 3-0 defeat to Watford.
TheVillaYamYam

The Villa Yam Yam RT @doc3d: I’ll never Smith Out. He got us here. But some serious questions have to be asked. 4 minutes ago

headofthetown

Stephen Fair to day today is first time serious questions are being asked of Dean Smith’s tenure. Fans are being patient bu… https://t.co/dUfA4kMdKs 6 minutes ago

stiggaroo

Stiggy @doc3d I was Smith in but I'm on the fence now, but I don't think we can attract anyone better but serious question… https://t.co/RryQNAiFRY 8 minutes ago

stureed1982

Stuart Reed @villa_vernon I really don’t want to be Smith out. But there are huge questions to ask for me. As it stands, I can’… https://t.co/Oo6JyT97qr 19 minutes ago

HaydenFoster_

hf ⚔️ RT @WesleyBoyle5: On paper Villa should easily be finishing top 10. Player for player our squad is only behind City, Pool, Spurs, Chelsea a… 19 minutes ago

johnwhi13390032

john whitney Well Boris/Dominic - nothing for flag waving, top performer Lewis Hamilito - while Ian Duncan Smith (God help us) i… https://t.co/3kK0WgPEo1 22 minutes ago

JoshuaBHoe

Joshua B. Hoe @Lis_Smith @PeteButtigieg Side note, while I can ask some tough questions, I do not have an attack podcast and gene… https://t.co/hFht7VFwBw 39 minutes ago

Jongu1

Jgx1 @thatcherlover Difficult questions for Smith to answer, but you don’t pull the trigger after 4 difficult weeks, in… https://t.co/B4UC5t6MqI 42 minutes ago

