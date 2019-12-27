Global  

Biden Clarifies Comment On Senate Subpoena In Trump's Impeachment Trial

Biden Clarifies Comment On Senate Subpoena In Trump's Impeachment TrialJoe Biden posted a series of clarification tweets Saturday.
Biden says he won't comply with Senate subpoena in Trump's impeachment trial

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that he would not comply with a subpoena to testify in...
Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be "no legal basis" for...
