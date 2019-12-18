Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Judge denies bid to restore 98,000 Georgia voters

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Judge denies bid to restore 98,000 Georgia voters

Judge denies bid to restore 98,000 Georgia voters

A federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. state's electoral rolls after they were removed earlier this month upon being classified as "inactive." Jonah Green has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Judge denies bid to restore 98,000 Georgia voters

Georgia's secretary of state says he's maintaining a clean voter roll.

Critics say the effort is tantamount to voter suppression.

But U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said lead plaintiff Fair Fight Action, a voting rights nonprofit, did not establish that the Georgia secretary of state's decision to cancel the voter registrations had violated the constitution.

Fair Fight Action was founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the 2018 race for governor to present Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) STACEY ABRAMS, SAYING: "When people do not receive their absentee ballots until the day of the election which means by law they cannot return them in time, that is not fair, when areas of our state are overpopulated with machines and poor communities are completely denied access and authenticity in our elections, you cannot can not say it's fair." The organization said it was looking at additional legal options.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

pennipete

Penni Peterson Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia https://t.co/rSrO2W3m0b via @Yahoo 1 hour ago

AugustEve2012

Michael Hall Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia https://t.co/gBgbJdVCEg 8 hours ago

GayleellisLydia

Lydia GayleEllis 🌊🌊🌊 RT @SenKamalaHarris: This is wrong. We know that purging voter registrations disproportionately affects people of color. This is voter supp… 17 hours ago

CassieWoolworth

Cassie Woolworth 🗽 🇺🇸 Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia https://t.co/bowYKPZR1w 2 days ago

EricWilsonBeatz

Eric Wilson Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia https://t.co/PRLyeuJvY0 2 days ago

ozgurzeren

Ozgur Zeren A federal judge denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. state's electoral rolls aft… https://t.co/6FbGMasIcZ 2 days ago

AlbaLondubh

Leah Boule' Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia https://t.co/opEN7VUVqW 2 days ago

DavidJaxonJr

David Jaxon Jr Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia https://t.co/O7vRWpYf3Z 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nearly 30,000 voters in Dane County could be impacted by judge's ordered voter purge [Video]Nearly 30,000 voters in Dane County could be impacted by judge's ordered voter purge

Since an Ozaukee County judge ruled the Wisconsin Elections Commission must purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls, more than 20,000 Wisconsinites have reregistered.

Credit: WISCPublished

More Than 300,000 Inactive Voters To Be Taken Off Georgia Rolls [Video]More Than 300,000 Inactive Voters To Be Taken Off Georgia Rolls

State officials were granted permission to purge the voters under Georgia's "use it or lose it" rule.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.