Judge denies bid to restore 98,000 Georgia voters

Georgia's secretary of state says he's maintaining a clean voter roll.

Critics say the effort is tantamount to voter suppression.

But U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said lead plaintiff Fair Fight Action, a voting rights nonprofit, did not establish that the Georgia secretary of state's decision to cancel the voter registrations had violated the constitution.

Fair Fight Action was founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the 2018 race for governor to present Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) STACEY ABRAMS, SAYING: "When people do not receive their absentee ballots until the day of the election which means by law they cannot return them in time, that is not fair, when areas of our state are overpopulated with machines and poor communities are completely denied access and authenticity in our elections, you cannot can not say it's fair." The organization said it was looking at additional legal options.