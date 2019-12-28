Global  

Back-to-back wins for Ancelotti

Charlie Nicholas heaped praise on Carlo Ancelotti and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the latter bagged a brace in Everton's 2-1 victory over Newcastle to mark a super start for the Toffees under Ancelotti.
Two from two for Ancelotti as Calvert-Lewin gives Everton win at Newcastle

Carlo Ancelotti makes it two wins from two at the start of his tenure at Everton as Dominic...
BBC News - Published

Newcastle United 1-2 Everton: Carlo Ancelotti pleased with 'deserved' win

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says his side has "fantastic spirit" after their 2-1 win at St James'...
BBC Sport - Published


